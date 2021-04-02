Srinagar, Today's Paper
Modalities discussed for transfer of R&B City Roads Division to SMC

A comprehensive meeting regarding the status of transfer of City Roads of R&B to SMC under 74th Constitutional Amendment Act was held today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan.

The meeting discussed the strategy of formulating the action plan in order to have effective implementation of transferring of city roads of R& B to SMC for smooth functioning with productive  results.

It was further informed in the meeting that SMC will have supervisory control over  1462 km road length that will be transferee by city roads division of R&B  for its upgradation, the engineers in this regard  were directed to prepare action plan at an earliest  so that works are tendered within no time for the roads which require immediate attention  for upgradation and maintenance

