Modalities discussed for transfer of R&B City Roads Division to SMC

A comprehensive meeting regarding the status of transfer of City Roads of R&B to SMC under 74th Constitutional Amendment Act was held today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan.

The meeting discussed the strategy of formulating the action plan in order to have effective implementation of transferring of city roads of R& B to SMC for smooth functioning with productive results.

It was further informed in the meeting that SMC will have supervisory control over 1462 km road length that will be transferee by city roads division of R&B for its upgradation, the engineers in this regard were directed to prepare action plan at an earliest so that works are tendered within no time for the roads which require immediate attention for upgradation and maintenance