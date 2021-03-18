Mohammad Aijaz Asad assumes charge as DC Srinagar

Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar taking over from Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who was accorded warm farewell in a function at DC Office here.

Handing over the charge to him, Dr Shahid said Mohammad Aijaz Asad is one of the most professional and committed officers. “Am very happy to hand over this very important charge to him,” Dr Shahid said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the gathering of officers and officials and thanked them for their love and respect he was accorded on the occasion.

Asad while speaking on the occasion said he was honoured to take over as the DC of the historic and capital district of Srinagar. He praised the outgoing DC for the high standard of administration he has left in his wake and also thanked him for his words of praise.

Addressing the district administration staff present on the occasion he said he expects complete dedication, professionalism and commitment to work from all officers and officials. He assured them of his complete support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and development of the district.

ADCs Mohammad Haneef Balkhi, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, SDMs East and West Owais Mushtaq and Akshay Labroo, ACR Rouf Rehman, Chief Planning Officer Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone and other officers and officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.