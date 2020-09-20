Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 20, 2020, 11:43 PM

Mominabad residents demand macadamisation of road

Residents of Mominabad locality in Batamaloo here accused the authorities for failing to macadamize the road connecting the locality for the past four years.

The residents said though the locality was situated opposite new lower court complex, the dilapidated condition of the road was giving tough time to locals and commuters to reach the main road.

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

“Four years have passed since drainage system was constructed through the lane. Till date, no macadamisation of our lane has been taken up,” the locals said.

The residents have been running from pillar to post, pleading before authorities of Roads and Buildings department (R&B) and other higher authorities for macdamisation of the road.

“We visited the office of Superintendent Engineer R&B department, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, last month and he assured us that they will macadamize all the lanes of Mominabad area of Batamaloo,” said a local resident.

He said few days ago, the department macadamized the Lane No 7 only and told them clearly that they have no plans to repair Lane No 5.

