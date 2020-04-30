Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 10:43 PM

Monitoring issues faced by stranded people in Goa, Maharashtra: Mayor

Mayor, Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said he has personally taken issues faced by people from Srinagar stranded in Goa and Maharashtra with the authorities concerned.

Mattu said the matter has been taken up with the deputy commissioners of north Goa and deputy commissioner of south Goa regarding the inconveniences faced by stranded Kashmiri families.

“Have conveyed a list of 1,426 people mainly from Srinagar to DC North Goa and DC South Goa with location and phone number of stranded people. Been assured they’ll be taken care of- essentials, ration, medicines. Personally monitoring,” Mattu tweeted .

He said the office of Srinagar Mayor was also coordinating with Maharashtra government to resolve the issues faced by Kashmiris stranded there.

“Spoke to @AUThackeray over phone about the issue of people from Srinagar and adjoining districts stranded in Maharashtra,” he said in another tweet.

“Our offices are coordinating now and we will be speaking again and personally monitoring this. Gratitude to Aditya and @prinyankac19,” he tweeted.

