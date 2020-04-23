Moon not sighted in J&K, first day of Ramadhan on Saturday

The holy month of Ramadhan will begin in Jammu and Kashmir from April 25 (Saturday) as there have been no reports of moon sightings anywhere in the region, said Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam on Thursday.

“There is no evidence of sighting of Ramadhan moon anywhere in Kashmir or Jammu region. So, first day of holy month will be on April 25,” Nasir ul Islam was quoted as having said by news agency KNO.

The holy month will begin in Pakistan on Saturday as there have been no moon sightings, Dawn News quoted the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

However, Ramadhan will begin in Saudi Arabia tomorrow as the moon has been sighted there, Khaleej Times reported.