Moulana Abbas Ansari bereaved

Wife of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen patron, Moulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, passed away on Tuesday at SKIMS Soura after brief illness.

She was mother of senior Shia cleric, Moulana Masroor Abass Ansari, and mother-in-law of the president Kashmir Editors Guild Sajad Hyder.

Her Nimaz-e-Jinazah was led by Aga Syed Abul Baqi at 12:30 pm at Baripora Park Nawakadal in Downtown. Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinazah.

Senior political leader and Shia cleric, Imran Raza Ansari, Aga Syed Abid Al-Hussaini Al-Hamdani, Aga Syed Mujtaba Al-Safvi Al-Mosvi and others also participated in her funeral.

She was laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard at Gulistan Baba Mazar Zadibal Srinagar.

Family sources said the congregational Fateh Khawani would be held on Friday at their ancestral graveyard Gulistan Baba Mazar Zadibal at 7:30 am.