Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 1:30 AM

Moulana Abbas Ansari bereaved

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 1:30 AM

Wife of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen patron, Moulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, passed away on Tuesday at SKIMS Soura after brief illness.

She was mother of senior Shia cleric, Moulana Masroor Abass Ansari, and mother-in-law of the president Kashmir Editors Guild Sajad Hyder.

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Naib-e-Sajjada Nisheen of Hazrat Nizamuddin Awliya meets Bukhari

IoT Zakura organises webinar on new education policy

Chowkidar association stages protest, appeal LG to increase their wages

3 Bandipora houses gutted, locals appeal Govt for help

Her Nimaz-e-Jinazah was led by Aga Syed Abul Baqi at 12:30 pm at Baripora Park Nawakadal in Downtown. Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinazah.

Senior political leader and Shia cleric, Imran Raza Ansari, Aga Syed Abid Al-Hussaini Al-Hamdani, Aga Syed Mujtaba Al-Safvi Al-Mosvi and others also participated in her funeral.

She was laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard at Gulistan Baba Mazar Zadibal Srinagar.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Srinagar mayoral elections today

HC declines stay

Court sentences man to 3-year imprisonment in kidnapping case

DC Srinagar reviews Urs arrangements at Dastgeer Sahib (RA) shrine

Family sources said the congregational Fateh Khawani would be held on Friday at their ancestral graveyard Gulistan Baba Mazar Zadibal at 7:30 am.

Related News