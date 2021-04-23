Mu'azzin of historic Jamia Masjid passes away

Octogenarian religious personality and Mu’azzin of historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Molvi Yasin Shah passed away today morning after a brief illness.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar expressed deep sorrow over his demise and termed it a big loss for the religious fraternity of Kashmir especially those who would visit Jamia Masjid. The Namaaz-e-Janaazah of the deceased was offered at 10.30 am before the congregational Friday prayers in view of the COVID 19 situation. Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not lead the Namaaz-e-Janaazah prayers due to his continued house arrest since August 5, 2019. Anjuman Auqaf members and hundreds of locals bid adieu to Molvi Yasin Sahib with moist eyes.

In the condolence meeting held by Anjuman Auqaf general secretary Haji Altaf Ahmad Bhat, rich tributes were paid to Moulvi Yasin Sahib for his six-decade-long sincere and selfless services to Jamia Masjid. Amid moist eyes, prayers were offered in favour of the departed soul. The services of the family of Yasin towards the Anjuman and Jamia Masjid for past century were also recalled by the members.

“During the meeting, members recounted that after his father’s death, late Yasin Sabab would uninterruptedly give the call to prayer , the “Azan “five times each day at the Jama Masjid,” Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.

It said Auqaf members while paying glowing tributes to Moulvi Shah Sahib termed him a true Aashiq-e-Rasool (SAW). “Sweet and melodious voice of the deceased used to attract thousands of namazis to throng the Jama Masjid on hearing his Azaan. Yasin sahab was a great Naat Khwani. His rendition of the Naat would so deeply move people spiritually and emotionally, that they could not control tears rolling down their faces”, the meeting recalled.

On hearing about the demise of Molvi Yasin Sahib, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir expressed deep grief and termed it a big loss for the people of Srinagar especially for those having association and devotion with Jamia Masjid. He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous for Moulvi Muhammad Yasin Shah Sahib. “He also regretted that he could not lead the janaza prayers of the deceased or pay tributes to his great services at the condolence meet of the Anjuman, nor express sympathy with the bereaved family personally,” it said.