Multi-coloured barricades procured to seal city roads amid pandemic

The administration here has procured multi-coloured road barricades to seal roads and re-impose restrictions amid the spike in COVID19 cases.

The barricades with florescent reflector strips for night visibility have been designed for the main roads, an official said.

The barricades display the messages from District Disaster Management Srinagar, asking people to adhere to COVID19 guidelines.

During curfew-like situations and restrictions, authorities would lay concertina wire on roads to restrict public movement. “Now, the concertina wire has been replaced by the multi-colored barricades,” said the official.

Restrictions on public movement and business activities were re-imposed on last Monday in 88 areas notified areas of the city after a sharp spike in the COVID cases.

The decision to re-impose restrictions was taken following recommendations by experts and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, many people hailed the “innovative idea” to use multi-colored barricades.

“Concertina wire has adverse psychological effects,” said Ghulam Muhammad of Maisuma, adding replacing them with the coloured barricades was an innovative idea.

The messages on barricades for general public also include “wear facemask and maintain social distancing.”

“These messages remind people that restrictions in place are for general good,” said Muhammad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said they have procured 500 “smart” barricades to restrict movement in containment zones following complaints that “permanent barricades” where creating hurdle in movement in case of emergency.

“These barricades are easier to erect and lift,” he said.

He said the new barricades can be erected and removed without digging up or damaging the roads, with easier lock and unlock system.

He said the smart barricades do not affect the aesthetic beauty of city either. “It is a thermoplastic polymer produced from the monomer ethylene,” said the DC.