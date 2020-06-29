Munwarabad family appeals LG

Family of a musician, who was killed by CRPF in Munwarabad in 2006, on Monday made a fervent appeal to J&K Lt Governor to help them get justice.

“For the last 14 years, we have been running from pillar to post to get justice. On my son’s 14th death anniversary, I appeal the LG to look into the case and ensure justice is served,” said Rehmathullah Bhat, father of the slain youth Inayatullah Bhat.

“It was on this day in 2006 when my brother who was crippled was shot outside our bakery shop. We have been struggling to get justice for the last 14 years. We now appeal to the LG to help us to get justice” said Rais Ahmad, brother of Inayatullah Bhat.