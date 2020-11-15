Mutton being sold at exorbitant rates: Consumers

Complaints continue to pour in about mutton being solid at exorbitant rates even as authorities claim to have set up special squads to check profiteering.

Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from different areas of Srinagar wherein people said that mutton was being sold at Rs 600/kg, against Rs 480 government fixed rate.

Consumers complained that there were no market-checking teams visible on the ground. Several calls were received from Nowpora.

Some consumers also complained about overcharging by the shopkeepers on vegetables and other essential items. “Potatoes, radish and other vegetables are being sold at exorbitant rates. People have no option but to pay extra bucks,” said Manzoor Ahmad of Dalgate.

Some callers from Jawahar Nagar, Zainakadal, Habakadal, HMT, Nishat and Chanapora shared similar complaints.

Assistant enforcement director (market checking squad) of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA), Mushtaq Ahmad Wani said that extensive market checking is going on. “In Nowpora, we have booked the violators,” he said.

“We are also receiving complaints, and we act immediately against violators,” Wani said.

“A fine of Rs 70,000 was recovered from different violators during recently held drive. The drive will continue and strict action under law shall follow against violators,” he said.

Wani reiterated appeal to people and asked them to discourage profiteering by reporting it to authorities.