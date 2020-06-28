Mutton sells at Rs 600 per kg; Govt in slumber

With authorities failing to regulate prices of essential commodities, the mutton is being sold at Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg against the government notified rate of Rs 440.

People from different areas including Khanyar, Dalgate, Nowshera, Batamaloo, Sanat Nagar complained that the retailers were openly selling mutton at Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg.

Though people have been repeatedly saying the retailers were openly fleecing customers, the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has failed to act.

Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Dalgate said the mutton was being sold at exorbitant rates despite repeated warnings from the divisional administration of taking strict action under law against overpricing of commodities including mutton and chicken.

“Profiteers are having an open field as the authorities concerned have kept their eyes shut to the problems confronting common people,” said Altaf Ahmad.

The hike in mutton rates is putting burden on pockets of common people. Many people said the rates were so high that poor people cannot afford to buy mutton at all.

“How can a poor man afford to have mutton when he just earns Rs 500 a day,” said Nadeem Ahmad, a daily wager.

There are several agencies responsible for keeping a check on profiteering with FCSCA responsible for fixing the rates.

Director, FS&CA, Bashir Ahmad Khan said they have fixed per kg mutton rates at Rs 440. “Our squads are active in markets and violators are being booked under law,” he said.

He said in the past few days action has been taken against scores of erring mutton and chicken sellers.

“The legal action including lodging of FIR, fines and challans,” he said.