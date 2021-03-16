Mutton shop sealed at Ellahibagh

Authorities today sealed a mutton shop at Ellahibagh Buchpora area here for selling dressed meat.

“It has come to the knowledge of undersigned that some unscrupulous elements taking undue advantage of shortage of mutton supply, import dressed meat clandestinely to Kashmir in contravention of rules and regulations of Food safety and standards Act,” Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner, Intelligence cum Legal Cell Food Safety, Kashmir said in a statement.

“Taking serious note of same a butcher shop at Elahibagh Buchpora has been sealed and drive to curb this illegal practice shall continue in coming days,” it said.

It said Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, Shakeel ur Rehman has warned these persons to desist from importing such food articles without following rules and regulations. “Otherwise stern action shall be initiated against them which shall include seizure of whole imported stock,” it added.