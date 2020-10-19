My Town My Pride | 'Genuine concerns of Srinagarities will be redressed on priority'

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, today said genuine concerns of people of Srinagar will be redressed on priority.

The DC visited several areas where the outreach programme was being held. He inspected the conduct of the programme and also interacted with the public participating in the programme noting their genuine concerns and assuring of their quickest possible redressal. He also chaired a session of the programme at one of the locations. ADC Srinagar Khursheed Shah and Chief Planning Officer Srinagar Yaseen Lone accompanied him.

An official statement said the government’s unique two-day urban outreach programme My Town My Pride – designed on the pattern of the Back to Village programme – aimed at reaching out to residents to provide governance at their doorsteps in urban areas began here at identified locations in Srinagar.

The programme started with exhaustive preparations from government departments and considerable public participation. The programme is being held at identified locations in eight different areas of Srinagar including at Lal Chowk, Zakura, Safakadal, Primpora, Hyderpora, Karan Nagar, Zadibal and Nigeen. More than 45 departments have established their stalls each of these locations as part of this special urban outreach programme.

More than 45 departments will establish their stalls at all 8 locations in the city for public awareness, grievance redressal, enrolment under beneficiary schemes, feedback and other particulars.

Today on the first day of the two-day programme designated visiting officers held meetings with members of public and civil society and made field visits in all these areas the aim being to make an on-spot assessment of local concerns and grievances aimed at their quick redressal.

Officials said in each area a host of activities were held as part of the “service delivery at doorsteps” objective which is one of the three main objectives of this outreach programme.

Hundreds of enrolments and registrations were held under various government sponsored schemes on the occasion of the programme in Srinagar. Hundreds of certificates and documents were also issued to eligible persons.

Over 1600 eligible beneficiaries were covered under two pension schemes with 853 persons enrolled under the Integrated Social Security Scheme or ISSS and 754 persons enrolled under the National Social Assistance Programme or NSAP.

Several other important enrolments of eligible beneficiaries were also made on the occasion of the programme — notably those under the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which over 420 eligible beneficiaries were enrolled enabling them to now take advantage of the government’s healthcare assistance programme.

Other important activities like on-spot issuance of certificates and documents also marked the first day of this two-day special outreach programme in Srinagar. While over 570 persons were issued domicile certificates over 170 eligible persons were issued different category certificates on the spot.

Over 250 eligible persons with special needs were also issued disability certificates during the programme during which 240 seekers were also issued relevant revenue papers. Some 150 eligible beneficiaries were also issued Kisan Credit Cards. Some 80 birth certificates were also issued to those requiring them.

Of 434 grievances received on the occasion of the outreach programme from across Srinagar 211 were disposed off on the spot. The remaining grievances will be forwarded to concerned quarters for timely redressal.

Hundreds of students were also covered under different scholarship schemes during the outreach programme. Hundreds of ration cards of Srinagar residents were also seeded with Aadhaar on the occasion.