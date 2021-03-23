Mysterious death of Rawalpora youth|3 persons arrested

Police has arrested three persons in connection with mysterious death of a youth of Rawalpora here.

Zahid Amin Baba son of Mohammad Amin Baba of Yayil Wanabal was found dead on Sunday in his car bearing number JK01AN 0786 at Gangbugh area.

According to his family, he had left home on Saturday and didn’t return till late night. His family searched for him at various places. They later found his body in his car at Gangbugh area here

Superintendent of Police, south Srinagar, Sajad Ahmad Shah said that three persons have been arrested in the case. “Police questioned some youth. During questioning their involvement in the case has been found. Accordingly an FIR 16/21 U/S -304 (2) has been registered and investigation taken up,” SP said.