A mysterious explosion took place at Rainawari area here on Wednesday afternoon creating panic in the area.

“There has been an explosion at Rainawari. We can’t say it was grenade explosion,” said Pankaj Singh, PRO CRPF.

He said that joint parties conducted searches in the area but could not recover anything substantial. “So far we did not recover pin or any part of grenade.”

Police said that they are ascertaining facts.