National Consumer Rights Day held

District Legal Servicers Authority (DLSA), Srinagar today organized a daylong programme on National Consumer Rights Day at ADR Centre District Court Complex Moominabad Srinagar.

The programme was attended by scores of senior and junior lawyers, Para Legal volunteers and others.

Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. Distt. & Sessions Judge) Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik and Adnan Sayeed, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, (Sub Judge) Srinagar, spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of National Consumer Rights Day.

Malik Fahad Advocate, Rafiq Ahmad Dar Advocate and Suhaila Ali Advocate (Panel Lawyer DLSA Srinagar) also spoke about the Consumer Protection Act and different forum for redressal of grievances of consumers.

Meanwhile a similar function was held in the Directorate of FCS&CA Kashmir, attended, among others, by the officers of the department besides Consumer Bodies, representatives of various organizations including trade bodies, Civil Society and Media fraternity.

The speakers on this occasion highlighted the consumer rights and the provisions of the Consumer protection Act and the powers flowing through essential commodities Act which guarantee the protection of Consumer rights. It was impressed upon the participants to know the rights of a consumer and also the laws which are in place to take stringent measures against persons who in any way come between the rights and the Consumers.

It was given out that the Department inspected 66523 establishments, out of which an amount of Rs 4304970 was recovered from 14341 erring traders and for the first time 483 FIRs against traders, on the charges of floated provisions of Consumer Protection Act, were lodged in the concerned Police stations since April this year.