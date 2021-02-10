National Road Safety Month | Need to remove road obstructions for smooth flow: SSP Traffic city

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Srinagar City, Javid Koul on Tuesday said that sufficient manpower is available to regulate traffic in Srinagar city, but obstruction on roads need to be removed.

He said that to improve traffic regulation, all stakeholders including transporters, educational institutions, public, NGOs and others have to play their role. “We have sufficient manpower available in Srinagar city to regulate the traffic. But road obstructions need to be removed for smooth flow of traffic,” Koul told Greater Kashmir.

He said: “The wheels will keep moving until there is no obstruction. But we see obstructions in form of street vendors putting products along roadsides and also some shopkeepers using pavements to display their goods.”

He said that the job of traffic police is to enforce rules as per Motor Vehicles Act. “For smooth passage of traffic, traffic engineering must be very effective. In Srinagar, we have some junctions which cause traffic jams. The basic object of traffic engineering is to achieve efficient, free, rapid and safe flow of traffic,” he said.

He said that designated bus stops are important to prevent passengers from trying to board or de-board in hazardous situations. “Designated bus stops are also needed for avoiding stopping of public transport at any place, which also leads to obstruction in flow of traffic,” he said.

He said that in Srinagar public transport drivers are continuously looking for intending passengers throughout the route. “The mini-bus plies at slow speed and stops everywhere to pick and drop the passenger. It leads to obstructions and delay to passengers in reaching respective destinations,” he said.

“We have taken up the matter about removal of obstructions, designating of bus stops and other relevant things for smooth regulation of traffic on city roads with all stakeholders,” he informed.

The SSP appealed to the parents to not “rush in race” for applying for driving licenses for their wards. “Parents must ensure first their wards are trained drivers and would contribute in making roads safe for themselves and for others,” he said.

He said that Traffic Police City is aggressively promoting road safety guidelines during ongoing road safety month. “Let us all take pledge to follow road safety rules and avoid traffic violations. Violations of rules lead to road accidents,” he said.

This year instead of Road Safety Week, a month-long campaign— National Road Safety Month— is being observed by Traffic Police City from 18 January to 17 February 2021.