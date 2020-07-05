Natipora girl selected in Oxford University

Sahreen Shamim from summer capital has got selected in Blavatnik school of Government, Oxford University to pursue her masters in Public Policy.

A resident of Natipora, Shamim is presently working as CSR professional in Canadian multi-national company in its Noida office, New Delhi.

She has done her schooling upto class 12th in Presentation Convent Higher Secondary school Srinagar.

She graduated from Mount Carmel College Bangalore and did post graduation from Amity University.

Sahreen has worked with several NGOs and contributed in health and education sector through her company.

“I had applied in Oxford University last year. My selection has been done on basis of my applications I was asked to submit by the University,” she said.

Sahreen said after completing PG she started her career as a CSR professional and her focus mostly revolved around making education accessible to the deprived children.

“Our CSR was different from the organisation in a way that employees collectively put in volunteer hours every month to contribute towards giving back where we lived. Over the two years, we built refurbished and improvised school buildings into Smart Schools and provided financial assistance for education to thousands of kids who were otherwise involved in menial jobs,” she told Greater Kashmir.

Sahreen said her long term goal is to start a civil society which ensures accessible and affordable education to the children of the valley, especially the girls who have always been at the bottom of the privilege pyramid.

“I want to contribute for the society particularly in education sector,” she said.

Meanwhile Sahreen said that she was yet to secure funding for her University fee which is quite high and is looking for individuals and foundations for fundings.