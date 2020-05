A 12-year-old boy who was injured during house collapse at Nawa Kadal encounter site, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday

The boy was identified as Basim Aijaz, son of Aijaz Ahmad of Chota Bazar, Karan Nagar here.

He was among four persons injured in the house collapse at the encounter site. He was rushed to SMHS and was undergoing treatment there

Dr Nazir Chauduary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, said the boy succumbed to the burn injuries.