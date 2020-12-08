NC decries unscheduled power outages, water scarcity in Srinagar

National Conference Women’s Wing President, Shameema Firdous, Tuesday expressed concern over the unscheduled power outages and rising canine population in Srinagar saying “the administration had failed people and left them to their own fate.”

Addressing a meeting of workers and delegates from Habba Kadal at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Firdous said that while the incumbent government was enjoying its summer retreat in the winter capital, “the people of Kashmir in particular the Shahar-e-Khas areas had been left to fend for themselves.”

“Come winters and power and water goes scare, but this time around at the very onset of winter, electricity and drinking water have become scarce in old city areas,” she said. “There is absence of streetlights on major arterials. The inconsistent power supply has particularly hit the elderly and students the most.”

Firdous said the increase in the canine population is irking the normal day-to-day lives of the people.

“The concerned agencies should wake up to the plight of people and take immediate steps to protect their lives,” she said.

Shameema also expressed concern over the poor state of sanitation in the area.