NC demands compensation for Fateh Kadal fire victims

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar expressed anguish over the fire incident at Namchabal locality of Fateh Kadal in Downtown.

Expressing sorrow over the incident of conflagration Sagar said that as per the preliminary information the fire has consumed a store and various shops and residential houses in the entire area. Expressing sympathies with the affected families and traders, he prayed for their fast revival. He urged the district and divisional administration to ascertain the losses to the affected to ensure speedy distribution of compensation to them. He also impressed upon the concerned departments of revenue and disaster management to do their bid to ensure early revival of all the families.