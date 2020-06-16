Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 11:21 PM

NC expels 4 Corporators for 'indiscipline'

Representational Pic
National Conference on Tuesday expelled four of its Councilors from basic membership of the party for refusing to comply with the party instructions and voting during the no-confidence motion against Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

In a statement the party said it had earlier instructed all its Councilors to abstain from participation in the no-confidence motion and not be part of any “BJP sponsored political move.”

“In spite of the clear directions, four of our 11 Corporators decided to be part of BJP initiated no-confidence motion against the SMC Mayor. Hence taking note of it, the party leadership expelled them from the basic membership of the party,” said the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

He said the four Corporators who were expelled included GN Sofi, Danish Bhat, Neloofar, and Majid Shulloo.

“They along with seven other SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) Corporators had joined National Conference in May 2019 while the ULB elections were held way before in 2018. As such they were not bound by any party whip but were expected to follow the party line which was to abstain from the voting. Resorting to indiscipline and willful disobedience, the four Corporators stand expelled as per directions from the party high command,” Imran said.

Dismissing the allegations about the party’s “role” in the no-confidence motion, he said, “Such allegations are unfounded and childish.  Majority of Corporators who joined our party in 2019 did abide by the party line and those who didn’t have been expelled as part of our disciplinary protocol.”

