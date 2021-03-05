NC seeks compensation for Pandaan Nowhatta fire victims

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday expressed concern over the fire incident at Pandaan locality of Nowhatta in which many houses were gutted.

“I am saddened to know about the devastating fire incident that has destroyed various dwellings in the Pandaan locality of Shahar e Khas. i express my solidarity with the affected families. The administration should without any delay ascertain the losses incurred by the affected families and compensate the losses to their satisfaction. There is also the need to ascertain the causes behind the recurring fire incidents in the Shaher-e-Khas locality,” he said.