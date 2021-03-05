Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:38 AM

NC seeks compensation for Pandaan Nowhatta fire victims

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:38 AM
File Photo of Ali Sagar
Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday expressed concern over the fire incident at Pandaan locality of Nowhatta in which many houses were gutted.

“I am saddened to know about the devastating fire incident  that has destroyed various dwellings in the Pandaan locality of Shahar e Khas. i express my solidarity with the affected families.  The administration should without any delay ascertain the losses incurred by the affected families and compensate the losses to their satisfaction. There is also the need to ascertain the causes behind the recurring fire incidents in the Shaher-e-Khas locality,” he said.

Related News