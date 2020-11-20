NC seeks deferment of Srinagar Mayoral election

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference contesting candidates in SMC elections on Friday filed a complaint challenging the issuance of notification for the conduct of elections to the post of Mayor by Secretary SMC.

Terming the SMC move a “gross violation’ of the Model code of Conduct, party’s contesting candidates Nuzhat Ara and Ali Muhammad Magray today wrote to officials responsible for the adherence of the Model Code of Conduct, asking them to take cognizance of the issue.

The two candidates running for the post of councilors from various wards in the upcoming bye-elections in a written complaint to Chief Electoral Officer (J&K), and District electoral officer ,Srinagar said that “the holding of a meeting of councilors for the purpose of electing the mayor, while the bye-elections are about to commence was a manifest violation of the MCC in place for the bye-elections to various wards of municipality in Srinagar.”

The candidates in their complaint said the adherence to model code of conduct during the upcoming municipal by-elections should be ensured.

They urged the concerned to take action including deferment of the election to the post of Mayor of SMC ordered vice notification dated no SMC/CS/5027-5116 dated 19.11.2020 being in clear violation of the model code of conduct, till such time results of the bye-elections are declared.