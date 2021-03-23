NC seeks time bound probe

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani on Tuesday visited the bereaved family of slain youth Zahid Amin Baba, who was found dead in his car.

In a statement Nasir expressed deep shock and grief over the mysterious death of Zahid who went missing from his residence at Yayil-Wanbal since Saturday afternoon and was thereafter found mysteriously dead inside a car at Gangbugh. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “He urged the administration to initiate a prompt and impartial investigation in this matter so that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the statement said.

“I share the grief of the bereaved family, and pray to Almighty to give them courage to bear the loss. The culprits behind the heinous crime should be booked and given exemplary punishment,” he said.