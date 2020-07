J&K Girls Battalion, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Saturday held a drive to plant saplings at the NCC complex, here.

The plantation was carried out as part of a tree plantation drive being held across the country, with an aim to spread awareness amongst people about the importance of green world for mankind.

The event was marked with planting of saplings of Himalayan Blue Pine by NCC Officers, Associate NCC Officers, NCC Cadets and the staff.