Need to ensure equal opportunities for specially-abled persons: Prof Talat

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Thursday called for an all-inclusive approach to ensure that specially-abled persons get equal opportunities in every aspect of life. He was addressing as chief guest a function, organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Srinagar, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed every year on December 3.

“We need to continuously strive to make sure that specially-abled persons are embraced with greater inclusion vis-à-vis education, job opportunities, skill development, cultural and literary activities,” Prof Talat said, asserting that the University is committed to do everything possible to address the needs and aspirations of specially-abled students.

“Given the immense talent that specially-abled persons are gifted with, we are proud to see them as our ambassadors of inspiration across the world,” he said. The VC later distributed aids and equipment among specially-abled persons. Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said the event has been organised to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of specially-abled persons in different fields of life and let everyone else draw inspiration from them. He highlighted various activities undertaken by DSW’s Special Cell to address the needs of the specially-abled students. Director CRC Srinagar Dr Zaffar Iqbal highlighted various academic programmes and training activities being undertaken by the CRC. He said their prime focus was on establishing linkages with other institutions, and launching more academic and training programmes, for welfare of specially-abled persons. Zahid, Junior Counsellor DSW, conducted proceedings of the event.

Meanwhile, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated as chief guest a programme, organised by the varsity’s Department of Social Works, to mark the World Disability Day. It was sponsored by TCI Cements. Highlighting various challenges faced by specially-abled persons and their families, Dr Mir said: “We need to fully come up to the expectations of specially-abled persons and ensure that they don’t feel left out or let down in any manner.”

Shabnum Kamili, Mission Director, State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) delineated how little things can make a big difference in lives of people with disabilities. A 20-minute documentary “Fayaz, the story of courage”, produced and directed by Er Abdul Rashid from KU’s EMRC, about an inspiring story of a specially-abled boy, was also screened on the occasion.

Dr Adil Bashir, Coordinator Social Works Department, talked about disability scenario and challenges, while Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad and Dr Saima Farhad presented the welcome address and vote of thanks, respectively. The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion which was, among others, attended by Gurdeep Singh (Disability Rights Activist), Syed Nandiya Mushtaq (VMS), Shafaqat Gillani (Autism Centre), Dr Shamim, Ashfaq Matto (JKASW), Mudasir Ashraf (Chotey Taray), Naziya (NAFB), Azra Mufti (author) and faculty members of Social Work Department. Shaheel Mohammad, in-charge coordinator KU’s Special Cell presented vote of thanks at DSW-CRC event.