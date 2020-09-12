NEET exams today; arrangements finalised

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) here on Sunday. He also visited several centers for firsthand assessment of preparedness.

The NEET centers at Srinagar include University of Kashmir, (Centre 1); University of Kashmir (Centre 2); Kashmir Government Polytechnic College, Gogji Bagh; Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh; Delhi Public School, Panthachowk; Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahi Bagh; National Institute of Technology, Hazratbal; Srinagar British School, Bagh-e-Mathura, Nowgam Bye Pass; Minto Circle High School (senior Secondary), Allouchi Bagh; Fayaz Educational Institute, Faizabad, Nowgam near HDFC ATM; Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College, Bemina; R P School, Alamdar Colony, Lal Bazar; R P School, Malla Bagh, NaseemBagh; Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, Shalimar; SEM College of Education, New Airport Road; Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Hawal; Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Shivpora, Batwara; Candid Higher Secondary School, Nowgam Byepass; Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nawa Kadal; JK Public School, Humhama near Peer Bagh Bridge; Kendriya Vidyalaya BSF No III, Khunmoh Road Panthachowk; Iqbal Memorial Institute, Girls Wing, Iqbal Abad, Bemina; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Saida Kadal, Rainawari; Government Boys Higher Secondary Institute, Soura; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Shri Bhat Zadibal; Woodland House School (Boys Wing), Gupkar Road; Iqbal Memorial Institute (Boys Wing), Sir Syed Abad, Bemina; Government College for Women, MA Road; Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Habak Naseem Bagh; Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, Raj Bagh; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh; Amar Singh College, Gogji Bagh; International Islamic School, Peer Bagh; Shadab Higher Secondary School, Malla Bagh; Linton Hall School, Raj Bagh; Green Land College of Education, Kohimaran Hawal; Iqra Educational Institute, SDA Colony, Bemina; Gandhi Memorial College, Shamswari Srinagar, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar; Government College for Women, NawaKadal; Shri Pratap College, MA Road; GD Goenka Public School, Sadrabal; Doon International School, HMT; SSM College of Education, Padshahi Bagh, Soiteng; Government College of Education, MA Road; SP Higher Secondary School, MA Road; Government Polytechnic for Women, Bemina Bye Pass; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal; MPML Higher Secondary School, Baghi Dilawar Khan; Government Girls Higher Secondary Institute, NawaKadal; Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management, Sheeshgari Bagh, Hyderpora; New Era Public School, Raj Bagh; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Khanyar; Kashmir Law College, Khajapora Nowshera; Little Angels High School, Raj Bagh; Dr Iqbal Training College of Education, Mehjoor Nagar and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Raj Bagh.

Magistrates have been deployed at all the examination centers while police has put in place all necessary security arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. The traffic police Srinagar has been entrusted with measures for smooth management of parking/traffic for incoming vehicles.