NIT schedules screening test without issuing admit cards

The National Institute of Technology, Srinagar has scheduled the screening of eligible candidates for the post of assistant professor without issuing admit cards to the aspirants.

Registrar NIT on January 20 issued a notification informing that the screening test of eligible candidates for the G-II L-10 (AGP-6000) shall be held on February 10 at NIT campus.

However, the candidates said the NIT did not upload or issue the admit cards to the candidates appearing in the exam on Wednesday.

“Usually, the candidates are provided the admit cards before they appear in the exams. But the NIT has violated its own rules and we don’t know on what basis we will be allowed to appear in the screening,” an aggrieved candidate said.

Registrar NIT, Syed Kaisar Bukhari, however downplayed the issue. “We have already issued the list of eligible candidates. They have been intimated through emails. They will be allowed to sit in exams after verifying their identity. Their identity will be matched with the attendance sheet. It is not a big issue and producing admit cards was not mandatory,” the Registrar NIT said.

However, the candidates said they did not receive any intimation through email or SMS. “We are still waiting for the intimation,” a candidate said.

The candidates said that the “primary list” of eligible and ineligible candidates was issued on January 20 to seek objections from the candidates. “After that notice, the NIT did not issue the final list of the eligible candidates and instead decided to directly hold the screening without issuing admit cards,” the candidate said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the present recruitment process has come under criticism over the alleged discrepancies.

Around 76 posts including 59 posts of grade-I and grade II assistant professor, 13 posts of associate professors and 4 posts of Professor were advertised by the institute.