NIT Srinagar alumni walk down memory lane during meet

From refreshing memories to cherishing their present, the alumni of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar recalled their struggle and aspirations during their student life at the institute.

The alumni exchanged their views while walking down the memory lane during the alumni meet organised by the authorities at NIT here.

Emotional scenes were witnessed after the NIT Alumni spoke to each other through online as well as offline mode.

During his opening remarks at the occasion, Director NIT Prof Rakesh Sehgal said the alumni of the institute were priceless possessions and valued ambassadors who have added sheen to the glory of the institute.

Prof. Sehgal enlightened the alumni about the success stories which have taken place at the institute in terms of the academic, research and infrastructural development.

“Our alumni can help us to improve the perception of NIT (REC) Srinagar which is one of the parameters considered in deciding the overall NIRF ranking. They can act as our ambassadors wherever they are and wherever they go,” Prof. Sehgal said.

The alumni who joined the meeting through virtual mode from abroad or different states of India recalled their struggle and their aspiration during their tenure at NIT- the erstwhile Regional Engineering College (REC).

The commissioner secretary higher education department, Talat Parvez Ruhella who is a 1988 pass out of NIT Srinagar recalled his student life while speaking at the alumni meet.

“During my tenure at REC, we used to meet students from other countries and that is how we got exposed to the outside world. NIT did not only provide us with a degree but it broadened our mindset,” he said.

Ruhella, who is also a member of the board of governors at NIT Srinagar, vouched to work for betterment of the institute. “Being a pass out of the institute, I feel privileged to be among the members of the board of governors. At this position I can provide my 100 percent support to the institute at the government level which will be my contribution towards this institute as its alumni,’’ he said.

The NIT Alumni spoke about how the institute nurtured them to deliver their best in different parts of the world at different positions. Besides, the NIT Alumni also shared their experiences of facing ragging by seniors and sharing rooms with night scholars at hostels.

Earlier in his address, Registrar NIT Dr. Kaisar Bukhari stated that the meeting was not only a moment of happiness and nostalgia but also an opportunity to reflect on our learning and achievements.

The other Alumni who joined the meet through virtual mode were Vice Chancellor University of Ladakh C Phonsog, innovator and educator Sonam Wangchuk, head of Nordics design Centre WSP Iftikhar Drabu.

Commissioner Secretary (Retd) Farooq Ahmad Shah is a 1986 pass out of erstwhile REC recalled his days as a student at the institute.

“As a bureaucrat in the government sector, whenever I used to pass through this area, I would salute the buildings to show my regards to this institute,” he said.

Chief Engineer PMGSY, Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq who is a 1984-passout of NIT besides sharing his student life at the institute stated that NIT has a greater role to play in finding solution to the problems.

Chief Engineer R&B department Showkat Jeelani a 1982 pass out of erstwhile REC and Chief Engineer mechanical engineering department, R A Dar a 1986-pass out and director disaster management Amir Ali Mir a 1988 pass out of NIT also spoke at the occasion.

The speakers stressed on making alumni meet a regular exercise in order to develop a connection between the students and its Alma Mater.

Meanwhile, the NIT has decided to hold its 6th Convocation solemnity on February 18. In a handout here, the graduating students will be conferred their degrees, merit certificates and medals. The minister of education, government of India, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” will be the chief guest at the occasion while J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will also grace the function with his presence as Guest of Honour.