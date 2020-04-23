NIT Srinagar declares 'Open Innovation Challenge' results

National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday declared result of COVID19 “Open Innovation Challenge”, here.

Several innovators from across Kashmir had submitted projects for developing ventilators, Groot (Robotics), Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and face shields, to Innovation, Incubation Entrepreneur Development (IIED) Centre at the NIT which organised the challenge, in partnership with Kashmir-based entrepreneurs.

Engineering students, Sajid Noor, Arshid Iqbal and Jahangir Ahmad Lone shared the first prize in the ventilator category. It carried cash prize of 35,000.

In the Robotics category, Najeeb Shafi bagged first prize. In PPE category, Moonis ul Islam won first prize. Farooq Ahmad Pandit bagged first prize in the face shield category.

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

District Development Commissioner, Shahid Choudhary appreciated hard work of innovators who provided frugal solutions to issues related to COVID19.

“Amid coronavirus pandemic, response system is also emerging. We should support such innovations during emerging challenges. We have also decided to provide equal money to the innovators as given by the organisers,” he said.

Dr Sheikh Fayaz, Innovation Researcher at Zhejiang University, China said the final award ceremony for innovators was a gesture to appreciate and recognise the new innovations.

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

“Innovative products mostly come during the times of adversities. The response to the program was more than expected. We are expecting the administration and media to come forward and scale innovative solutions in future as well,” he said.

Head of Department, IIED-NIT, Saad Parvez appreciated the work of innovators and asked them to come up with innovations in future as well.

“To carry forward the ideas that can’t be implemented and converted in immediate action plan, NIT has decided to provide such innovators with a platform through which they would be connected to DST. Till the ideas get developed in a proper manner, NIT will help and guide such research fellows until the purpose is achieved,” he said.

The innovative challenge was launched by IED-NIT in partnership with Raheem Greens and Aaraf Foods and School of Management Zhejiang University, China. Abdul Hamid Bhat, owner Rahim Motors, who was part of the innovation challenge, said the opportunity would open doors for the students who lacked platforms for showing up their talent to the world.

“Innovation is less experimented field in Kashmir and we can collectively help such innovators to connect them with people on international level so that they can explore more in the field,” he said.