NIT Srinagar holds special virtual session on Int'l Happiness Day

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday organized a special virtual session on International Happiness Day in which Mumbai-based Tedx speaker and founder of 60 Bits Consulting Kala Diwanji hosted the session for teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute.

The session was hosted by the Department of Humanities Social Science and Management (HSS &M), to mark the observance of International Day of Happiness–“HAPPINESS INKED”. The virtual session was attended by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Dr. RakeshSehgal who inaugurated the event with words of wisdom and emphasized on the role of happy minds.

He said such events are important in every professional institute, especially for the academicians and students of NIT Srinagar.

“Such initiatives are being conducted to ensure a stress-free atmosphere in the campus. The aim of the session was to boost and motivate our teaching and non-teaching staff for positivity and leadership skills,” Dr. Sehgal said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also attended the session and stated these sessions are in need of the hour and they will hold such initiatives in futures also.

Kala Diwanji, Co-Founder of 60 Bits Consulting was the facilitator for the session. The online session included live conversation during which they shared ideas and their stories. Participants discovered a happiness formula which they can practice daily and session touched briefly the concepts mentioned in the two popular books “Success Principles” and “Ikigai”. HOD Department of HSS&M AbdulLiman hailed the efforts of Director NIT Srinagar for organizing such events in the campus.

On the virtual session, vote of thanks was presented by Dr. MohdRafiq, Assistant Professor, Department of HSS&M.