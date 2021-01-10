NIT Srinagar organises Hult Prize event

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday organised an event called Hult Prize 2021.

The event was organised in partnership with United Nations.

In a statement NIT Srinagar stated that 50 teams with young and innovative minds pitched their ideas in the event.

The statement said the challenge of this year’s Hult Prize event was “Food for Good” and all the participating teams came up with creative, great and enthusiastic ideas to overcome a pressing social issue i.e Food Security.

In his address at the opening of the event, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated all the students for bringing Hult Prize to NIT Srinagar Campus.

“The event was organized by the students and for the students of NIT Srinagar to bring a change in the society,” the statement said.

In the first round of the pitching session, all the teams pithed their ideas and only 10 were shortlisted for the next round.

“The teams were judged based on their ideas, impact and the wow-factor,” the handout reads.

“The event gave three winning teams whose ideas were found to be impactful for the society as a whole by the team of jury including Sandeep Chatterjee, Associate Director, Deloitte India; Akshay Makar, MD Climatenza; Bhairavi Jani, Chairperson & Founder IEF Entrepreneurship Foundation; Mohd Yaseen Reshi, Faculty, Hotel Management Institute; Nasir Khan, RJ FM Tadka and Dr. Abid Sultan, Assistant Professor & Jr Scientist, SKAUST-K,” it said.

The winning teams Wheel AI, AMBUR and KV NIT were awarded as the Winner, 1st Runner Up and 2nd Runner Up and facilitated with trophies by Prof. Rakesh Sehgal. Sehgal congratulated and encouraged the winning teams and appreciated all the participating teams.

He emphasized the role of participation in today’s era and future endeavors. He also congratulated the organizing committee for such an impactful and successful event.