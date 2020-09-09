NIT Srinagar releases 'Sabzar', 'The Pulse'

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday 2019-20 issue of annual magazine, ‘Sabzar’ and 2020 issue of newsletter “The Pulse.” Besides, the Institute released the newsletter of Department of Electrical Engineering, “The EED Bulletin 2019”.

A statement said Director of the Institute and patron, Sabzar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal; Editor-in-Chief, Prof GA Harmain; Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof MF Wani; Registrar, Dr SK Bukhari; editorial board members, Prof Aijaz Ahmad and Prof Babar Ahmad; Associate editors Dr Jaya Shrivastava and Dr Ravi Bhushan; all Deans; HoDs; student editorial members and publisher, Javed attended the function.

Prof Sehgal expressed delight at the multiple publications and congratulated the editors for their extensive work in creative content and covering notable institute events. He appreciated the efforts of the publisher in aesthetically designing the publications.

The statement said Sabzar provides a platform to the institute fraternity for expressing their academic and creative ideas. “The Institute considers creativity as an important aspect of education and through the magazine it aims to augment students’ personality and a sense of belonging for its fraternity,” said the statement.

The magazine has three sections – English, Hindi, and Urdu while the articles are on subjects pertaining to academics, higher education, creative compositions such as poetry, short stories, and interesting anecdotes and personal experiences relating to education and life at NIT.

The 2020 issue of ‘The Pulse’ is the second issue of the Research and Development (R&D) newsletter. “It gives a glance to various R&D related activities of the Departments and Centres of excellence of NIT. The newsletter showcases the research potential and academic accomplishments of NIT fraternity in the last academic year,” said the statement.

It said the EED bulletin provides glimpses of various academic and social events including workshops, training courses, conferences, and seminars, organized by Department of Electrical Engineering.