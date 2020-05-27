Nizamis bereaved

Abida Saleem Nizami, wife of late Muhammad Saleem Nizami of Kursoo, Rajbagh here passed away on Wednesday, after a long spell of illness.

She was suffering from cancer. The deceased was the mother-in-law of Editor, “Kashmir Canvas,” Mir Aijaz and President JK Media Guild, and sister of known cricketer Sheikh Rauf Ahmad.

The deceased is survived by three daughters and a son. She was buried at the ancestral graveyard near Mahjoor Bridge in Padshahibagh-Mahjoor Nagar area.

In view of the COVID19 pandemic and restrictions on congregations, there will be no congregational Fateh Khawani held at her residence, said a family source. He urged people to offer their condolence to the bereaved family on phone and pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul from their homes.