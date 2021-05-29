Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 11:31 PM

No automatic arrest after registration of FIR: Sub-Judge Srinagar

“Any violation of Supreme Court guidelines shall warrant contempt proceedings’
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 11:31 PM
Representational Image [Source: Arek Socha from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Arek Socha from Pixabay]

Secretary District Legal Service Authority Srinagar and Sub-Judge Srinagar Court Noor Mohammad Saturday said that “no automatic arrests should be made after registration of FIR as unnecessary arrests warrant contempt of court proceedings.” Noor was speaking in a webinar wherein speakers threw light on landmark judgment passed by the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar case.

The virtual event was organized by DLSA Srinagar under the guidance of Executive Chairman J&K LSA Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Chairman DLSA Srinagar Choudhary Mohammad Akram.

Trending News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Representational Image

Son of a Govt teacher ends life

Greater Kashmir

ASHA workers in Baramulla shaken after fellow worker's death

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

95% of above 45-years population vaccinated in Gurez: Govt

Noor said that the directions passed in Arnesh Kumar case in 2014 by Supreme Court has to be adhered in letter and spirit and any violation to it warrant contempt proceedings.

While referring to the judgment, he said that “no arrest should be made only because the offence is non-bailable and cognizable.”

“Neither should arrest be made in a routine, casual and cavalier manner or on a mere allegation of commission of an offence made against a person. Arrest should only be made after reasonable satisfaction reached after due investigation as to the genuineness of the allegation,” he said.

Latest News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Greater Kashmir

TAD initiates first survey of nomadic tribal population

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Saksham to provide special assistance to COVID victims' families

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 168.5 million

He added that provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) provides for conditions precedent to making arrest and the police must be satisfied that all the conditions set out in the provisions are met.

He said that arrest is necessary only when the police have reasonable apprehension that accused may temper with prosecution evidence or influence the witnesses.

He said, as per the directions of Supreme Court, Police must, in any case, record reasons for making, or not making the arrest in each case.

Advocate Naveed Gul, penal lawyer DLSA, said that taking note of the surge of the second wave of pandemic, the Supreme Court has passed a slew of directions to de-congest prisons in suo motto writ petition and reiterated guidelines passed in Arnesh Kumar judgment.

“The Supreme Court bench said that no arrests should be made in violation of guidelines passed in Arnesh Kumar judgment,” he said.

Senior prosecuting officer Umar Mansoor said that the judgment has laid down that the circumstances in which the Magistrate might authorize detention of the accused.

Related News