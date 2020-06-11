No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar Mayor

An independent Coporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

Flanked by some other Corporators, he moved the motion before the Corporation’s Secretary. This is the second such motion in less than six months against the Mayor.

SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi confirmed that he has accepted the no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

“We have received the motion,” Sofi said.

The independent Corporator, who has moved the fresh motion against Mattu is supported by the BJP, said a party leader.

In December 2019, the no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu which was also supported by BJP. However, the Mayor had successfully proved the numbers on the floor.

The BJP leader said that Mayor has “failed” to carry out developmental work in the city and has “lost the confidence of the Corporators.”

“This is the no-confidence motion against corruption in the Corporation. We have support of 48 Corporators to remove him (Mattu) from the post,” he said.

Under rules, another official said, a floor test has to be held anytime after 48 hours of receiving the motion.

Mattu who is with the Peoples Conference, was elected Mayor in October 2018. The SMC has the strength of 70 Corporators including the Mayor and his deputy.

Reacting to the development, the Mayor, in a series of tweets, said that he was confident to win the majority on floor.

“We will fight this democratically and legally as this is yet another litmus test for the mainstream. This is the second such attempt in 6 months and we are certain of proving our majority and defeating this blatantly illegal, undemocratic maneuvering,” he tweeted.

“IF @BJP4India, @INCIndia and @JKNC_ are actually coming together to vote me out — I wear it as a badge of honour! BJP and Congress have never allied in the country’s history – and if they want to ally now against us – I couldn’t ask for a greater validation of my dignity,” he said in another tweet.

Mattu said those who have submitted the motion were “either elected members/office bearers of BJP or unambiguously associated with BJP.”

“This is the second such motion by BJP against me within 6 months,” he wrote.

On 23 December 2019, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was removed from the post after he lost the floor test, with majority of Corporators voting against him.