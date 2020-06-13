No-confidence motion: Srinagar Mayor to face floor test on June 16

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Saturday issued a notification for holding a special session of its general council on June 16, after some Councilors moved a no-confidence motion the Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

The session will commence at 11am on Tuesday for voting, said an official. Under rules, the notification was issued by the SMC after Srinagar Deputy Mayor “approved” the session.

The Deputy Mayor is empowered to call on holding the session when no-confidence motion is moved against the Mayor.

“The session will be held on June 16,” said SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali.

The SMC has strength of 74 members. However, there are only 70 Corporators at present while four seats are vacant.

“It is mandatory that more than half of the Corporators should be present to make the quorum to take up business of general session,” he said.

The SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi said notices to inform about holding the special session have been sent to all 70 Corporators.

On 11 June, this year, an independent Corporator moved the no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

Accompanied by some other Corporators, he had submitted the no-confidence motion to the Commissioner SMC for initiating the process.

This is the second such motion moved against the Mayor in less than six months. In December 2019, a no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu, which was also supported by BJP.

However, the Mayor successfully proved the numbers during the floor test. On 23 December 2019, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was removed from the post after he lost the floor test, with majority of corporators voting against him.