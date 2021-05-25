'No immediate relaxation in COVID19 curfew in Srinagar'

Ruling out any immediate relaxation in the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions in the summer capital, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday said decision over any phased lifting of restrictions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders.

DC Srinagar was reacting to the district administration having received a memorandum by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) over opening of marketplaces and business establishments in a phased manner.

He added that a memorandum submitted by traders is being examined wherein they have demanded phased reopening of shops.

“Daily reported COVID19 cases in Srinagar have witnessed a relative drop for the past few days but we can’t lower guard. There are still more than 6000 active cases in the district and there is no chance of any sort of relaxation in the curfew,” he said.

“We have to follow the SOPs strictly including social distancing, wearing face masks and particularly vaccination. We have started the vaccination drive and all those eligible groups should go for vaccination,” he said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a vaccination drive at Press Enclave here.

“Like the first wave we will also come out of the second Covid-19 wave successfully provided everyone contributes his bit and only then we can win the fight against COVID19,” he added.

“Authorities are examining the memorandum submitted by traders. The decision will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders,” he said.

He added that “final decision regarding the reopening of shops and business establishments in a phased manner” would be taken after through consultation and discussion with all the stakeholders.

“The decision (about reopening of markets in J&K) will be taken by the state executive committee, and it will take the decision and final call after analyzing the ground situation,” he said while replying to a query.

The DC said that people need to people need to remain alert to defeat the pandemic “even though number of COVID19 cases are declining every day.”

He also said that vaccination drive has been started and priority will be given to the most vulnerable groups including journalists, shopkeepers, vendors, milk and vegetable vendors and orphans registered with social welfare department, constriction workers and maximum mobility groups.