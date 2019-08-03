No instructions for closure issued: Srinagar administration on NIT Srinagar notice

The Srinagar administration has sought to put on record that the reason cited for suspending classwork in its notice is a case of miscommunication where NIT Srinagar mistook advice for watchfulness issued to all educational institutions in the district in view of the prevailing situation for an instruction to suspend classwork.

It said the decision to suspend classwork is the institute’s own adding that no instructions for suspension of classwork or closure of the institute were issued from the district administration.

DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary speaking in reference to it said no advice or instructions were issued for closing the said institute or any other educational institution in the district adding that only an advice for being watchful was issued to heads of all institutions considering the prevailing situation in the district.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said transportation was arranged upon requests from the NIT management which had received requests in this regard from distressed parents of students.

The NIT Srinagar, according to a statement issued by the district administration, has withdrawn the said notice and regretted the error.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

It has also sought to put on record that the institute has prior plans of vacations beginning next week stressing that the plan preceded the beginning of the prevailing situation and should not be attributed to it

, added the statement.

The colleges across the Kashmir division are already closed in view of summer vacations since August 1.