No let up in canine terror, authorities in slumber

Failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take measures for controlling the menace of stray dogs is taking a heavy toll on people of the summer capital Srinagar.

People from several areas of the city said packs of canine roam freely in their areas, posing a constant threat.

“These packs of dogs attack people including children and elderly during mornings and evenings,” said Musaib, a resident of Batamaloo. “Dozens of stray dogs are present in our area. We are afraid to even venture out during evenings,” said a group of residents.

At Jawahar Nagar too, people said dogs chase commuters. “A boy received injuries after a pack of dogs chased him and he feel down some days ago. He was rescued by commuters,” said locals.

Residents of Nishat said at least 15 to 20 dogs can be spotted in every street. “The process of sterilization is confined to papers only,” they rued.

People also alleged that poor sanitation was one of the reasons for presence of stray dogs in residential areas.

“Authorities have failed to ensure sanitation in residential areas, resulting in increasing number of stray dogs in the area,” said Gulam Qadir of Habba Kadal.

People of Aali Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, Safa Kadal, Bemina, Dalgate and Sonwar also complained about the growing dog menace.

Official data reveals from 2004, around 68,000 cases of dog bite were registered at Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital. As per the data, in the past 11 months, between April 2019 and February 2020, 6,319 animal bite cases were registered at the clinic of which 3,975 were from Srinagar city.

The highest number of bite cases was reported in 2015-16, when 7,324 cases were treated at the Anti-Rabies Clinic.

The lowest number of cases was registered in 2005-06, when only 817 persons were treated at the Clinic. In 2011, a boy named Omar drowned in river Jhelum when a group of dogs chased him near Zaina Kadal here.

In 2013, the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had taken strong note of killing of an infant by stray dogs at Habak, terming it as a grave human rights violation and directed the authorities to take measures to check the canine menace.

Dr Javaid Ahmad Rather, Municipal Veterinary Officer said that sterilization process was presently suspended due to pandemic.

He said the presence of garbage must be minimized on the roads. “The SMC is lifting all garbage across the city and people should also cooperate to minimize the presence of garbage as proper sanitation would help to reduce the population of stray dogs,” he said.