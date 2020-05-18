'No religious gathering to be allowed on Shab-e-Qadar, Jumat-ul-Vida, Eid'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Monday held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir to review the measures taken for containment of COVID19.

Director SKIMS Srinagar and Director SKIMS Bemina also participated in the meeting which was held through video conference. Khan reviewed preparedness of the district administrations and health department in combating the pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by Principal GMC, IGP Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir and Director Airport Srinagar in person.

During the meeting, the Advisor said that focus should remain on administrative protocol and treatment protocol.

While stressing for quarantine process, he said testing of persons arriving from various parts of the country should be conducted and they should be sent to administrative or home quarantine.

Appreciating efforts of doctors, medical staff, police and district administration, Khan directed Director Health to provide sufficient protective gear to the frontline warriors.

He also directed all the DCs to prepare list of the people aged above 60 and the patients with chronic ailments.

He instructed all administrative officers that these two categories should be given proper care and attention so that they do not get affected by this fatal virus.

The Advisor directed the DCs to make sure that home delivery of the essential commodities in the containment and other zones were made to cater the needs of the people.

Director Health while briefing the Advisor said the protective gears for the medical staff were abundantly available and there was no dearth of the PPTs, gloves and sanitizers.

He said adequate measures have been taken to maintain the constant supply of the equipments.

In view of some police personnel having tested positive in Anantnag, the Advisor directed the DCs to conduct the testing in district police lines. He further told Principal GMC to conduct random and pool testing in the police control room Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also reviewed arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid. Khan passed strict orders to the DCs to enforce SOP of social distancing. He said no religious gathering would be allowed during Shab-e-Qadar, Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid.

In this regard, he directed district administrations to hold meetings with religious leaders, community leaders and elders of the society in their respective districts and convey them no gathering should take place.

Regarding restart of developmental activities, the Advisor emphasized upon the concerned to start works under NREGA, JKPCC, R&B, Jal Shakti and other departments.

He asked the DCs that movement passes issued to workers should be honored everywhere. He asked the DCs to educate the workers regarding social distancing at work place.