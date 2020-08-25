'Non-segregation' of COVID patients at SKIMS emergency worries attendants

The heavy rush and “non-segregation” of COVID19 patients at the emergency ward in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here is causing worry to the non-COVID patients and their attendants who fear transmission of the infection.

There is no mechanism to test attendants and patients for the infection on their arrival at the ward where critical cases are admitted, attendants said, alleging the positive patients were being kept with other patients in the ward.

“My father in law tested positive on Monday afternoon, but till Tuesday morning he was kept in the Emergency Ward along with other patients. It is height of insensitivity,” said Khurshid Ahmad, an attendant.

Bashir Ahmad, another attendant said though healthcare workers are well-equipped with PPEs and masks, the patients and attendants were highly vulnerable. “Admitting COVID19 patients in the emergency could turn into a health catastrophe,” he said.

Some doctors suggested there should be a strict mechanism at the Ward to screen incoming patients for COVID so that those undergoing treatment were not exposed to the viral respiratory illness.

“Due to high patient inflow, there is strong possibility of transmission of COVID,” said a doctor, adding the SKIMS administration must devise a foolproof preventive mechanism.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the patients suspected to be COVID cases were being admitted in a separate ward.

“But in some cases where patients require immediate medical attention, like in case of heart stroke or grievous injury, we can’t wait for their COVID tests. In such cases our priority is always to save the lives,” Dr Jan said.

However, he said every patient admitted in the ward was tested for COVID19 and after arrival of report decision was taken accordingly.

He denied allegations that non-COVID patients were being kept in the ward along with COVID patients.