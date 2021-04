District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Aijaz Assad has notified three more localities as micro-containment zones in the summer capital on surfacing of as many clusters of positive cases here on Saturday.

“Not a good News. 3 Clusters of positive cases declared as Micro containment Zones: BB cant, MukhdamMohallaBatpora, BeighMohallaAloochiBagh. Let’s fight to contain the Containment Zones (sic.)”, a tweet by the District administrator reads.