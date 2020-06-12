Nothing to do with no-confidence motion against SMC Mayor: Cong

J&K Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) Committee Friday clarified that it would not take part in no-confidence motion against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Mattu.

In a statement a party spokesperson said they have neither moved nor shall be part of any no confidence motion against the Mayor.

The spokesperson said amid the COVID19 pandemic the party prefers to address the problems confronting people instead of indulging in “such things.”

He said the SMC Coporators irrespective of the party lines should remain steadfast to help people in combating pandemic rather than getting involved in the motion.

“Congress Corporators won’t be part of any no confidence motion against the Mayor,” the spokesperson said, adding the party has nothing to do with the happenings in the SMC nor it will support any party in this regard.