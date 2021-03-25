Now get customised stamps at Tulip Garden

J&K Postal Circle opened “My Stamp Counter” today at Tulip Garden here on its first day of opening for general public this year.

Officials said the counter will remain open for public for the entire period till Tulips will blossom in the Tulip garden. The counter was inaugurated by Shailendra Dashora, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle.

“By providing the facility today in the Tulip garden, people can get personalized stamps with their photographs taken in the garden and processed by the India Post at the same place. Department of Post is issuing personalized sheets of postage stamps for quite some time under the brand name “My Stamp” and is printing of one’s own stamp from Department of Posts,” Dashora said.

“One can provide his photograph or joint photograph of family or the photograph of close ones, colleagues or friends and get it printed instantly at the “My Stamp Counter”.

He further informed that the My Stamp sheet contains 12 printed stamps adjacent to which is blank stamp size space on which the photograph is printed. “This is a valid stamp and can be used as postage stamp on letters and parcels and will give surprise to the recipient. The whole sheet with the photograph of colleague or friend or relatives can be presented as souvenir on various occasions,” he said.

He further added that Department of Posts is also enthusiastic to encourage people across the country to visit Kashmir in April especially for the Tulip Garden. “By opening the My Stamp counter a message will flow to every nook and corner of the country,” he said.

On the occasion other officers of the Department of Posts Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Senior Superintendent Post Offices, Javaid Ahmad Haji, Senior Postmaster Srinagar GPO and Surinder Pal, assistant director Postal Services were also present on the occasion of inauguration of the My Stamp Counter at Tulip Garden.