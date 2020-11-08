Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 12:55 AM

Now, Srinagar people can register civic issues on Swachhta App

Srinagar residents can now lodge complaints relating to civic facilities on ‘Swachhta App’.

The complaints can be lodged against non-lifting of the garbage, non-clearing of the dustbins and no water supply in public toilets, etc.

The mobile application Swachhta can be downloaded from play store. It is the official application of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to which the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has connected.

“The app enables a citizen to post a civic-related issue, which is then forwarded to the city corporation concerned and thereafter assigned to the sanitary inspector of the particular ward,” Secretary Akbar, SMC, Sofi said.

Commissioner, SMC, Gazanfar Ali said that people could also take a picture or make a video on the civic issue and upload it on the App.

“As soon as the photo is sent, it automatically identifies the location of the sender via GPS. It helps the team to reach at exact location without any delay,” he said.

The SMC Commissioner said while the entire process is aimed to redress public grievances immediately at short notices, “it will also help Srinagar to improve sanitation and secure top position in country in terms of cleanliness ranking.”

“We are hoping that this app would be instrumental in regulating the sanitation and other public civic matters,” Acting Srinagar Mayor Parvaiz Qadri said.

He said that to register a complaint, the users first has to click on the ‘Register Complaint’ icon on the app, after which they are guided to a page where they are asked for the details of the complaint along with their personal details.

“After uploading the photo or video, the complaint will be submitted. Thereafter an acknowledgement is sent to the user, and a unique complaint number is issued to the complainant using which they can track the status of the complaint,” he added.

