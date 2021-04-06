Nowshera Acid attack case | Prosecution witness deposes before court

Principal District and Sessions court Srinagar Tuesday examined the prosecution witness in the acid attack on a law student at Nowshera here in 2014.

The trial of the case is going on fast-track basis and now only one prosecution witness is left to depose before the court.

Special Public Prosecutor AA Teli told Greater Kashmir that two prosecution witnesses were present before the court today and one among them was examined and cross-examined.

“The prosecution witness, the then SDPO Hazratbal Zahid Lone deposed before court, while another witness the then SP Hazratbal Rayees Muhammad was directed to remain present on next date of hearing for examination and cross-examination,” Teli said.

Rayees was head of the special investigation team set up to investigate the case.

He added that the trial of the court is going on fast track basis but “was bit hampered due to pandemic.”

Teli said that on next date of hearing, the last and final prosecution witness will depose before court with which “prosecution will close its evidence.”

He said that court has listed the case on 19 April, this year, for next date of hearing.

On December 2014, a 22-year-old law student was grievously injured in the acid attack near Nowshera on the city outskirts when she was on her way to her college. It was only after a fortnight following the attack, that the police arrested the accused duo— Irshad Ahmad Wani, alias Sunny, and Muhammad Omar for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The police has sought punishment for the accused on three counts under Sections 326-A (voluntary throwing acid to cause grievous injury), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

These sections can get the accused a punishment of rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, which can be extended up to life imprisonment.