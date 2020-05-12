NSS KU extends last date for online contest

NSS, University of Kashmir on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of the work for the online contest “NSS Kashmir fights COVID19” to 10 pm, May 16.

According to the Coordinator, NSS, Musavir Ahmad the date of declaration of results has also been postponed and will be notified separately.

Ahmad said 700 students have registered for the different categories of the event and students from all 10 districts of Kashmir were participating in the contest.

The online contest for the post-graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in various colleges of Kashmir was being organised by NSS.

The students will participate in six different categories of poster-making, essay and poetry writing, video making, best photos and “my inspiring story” on several sub-themes of COVID19.