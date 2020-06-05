NSS KU holds awareness camp

Program Coordinator, National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday organized an awareness camp among the “underprivileged localities” in the vicinity of Varsity’s regarding COVID19 pandemic.

A statement said the camp was organized on the directions of Vice Chancellor, KU Prof Talat Ahmad to sensitize the communities on the pandemic and other vital social and health issues.

During the camp, hundreds of free sanitary pads, masks and sanitizers were distributed among the families while completely adhering to the social distancing norms, said the statement.

Dr Musavir Ahmed, Program Coordinator emphasized the need to create awareness about personal hygiene among the less fortunate sections of the society, said the statement, adding he lauded the efforts of Program Officers DR DR Henna Basharat, Dr Waqar Amin and Dr Yasir Hamid who coordinated the camp.